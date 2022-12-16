Carbon Farming Startup Grow Indigo Secures $6 Million Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Agritech startup Grow Indigo has raised over $6 million in the recent funding round with a cumulative capital raise thus far of over $13 million. The round witnessed participation from investors globally including participation from Indigo AG, Mahyco and HNIs.

Company handout

"With sustainability at its core, Grow Indigo will continue to scale-up carbon farming in India", said, Usha Barwale Zehr, executive chairman of Grow Indigo.

Launched in 2021, Grow Indigo has conceptualized the concept of farming carbon as a crop for small holder farmers in India. The company has built an alternate source of sustainable income for the farmers, through the sale of carbon credits generated by them by adopting regenerative practices.

Company expects to enrol over 3.5 million acres in the next two years, and is expected to generate $7 billion annually additional income for smallholder farmers by 2030. Grow Indigo's proprietary microbial consortia already covers 4 million acres, and its network and digital platforms already connect, with over one lakh retailers and FPOs, and more than10 million farmers, claimed by the company in a statement.

Grow Indigo Private Limited is focused on providing nature based solutions to address climate challenges faced in agriculture and ensuring that farmers/stakeholders have connection with both input and output markets to maximize access and incomes.