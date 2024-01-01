Instamojo
Instamojo Closes Pre-Series C Round From Japan's Base and Gunosy Capital
The fresh capital will be utilized to expedite the company's growth and product roadmap as well as venture into international markets in the coming year
Instamojo Partners With Google To Digitise Indian SMBs
This partnership aims to provide small business owners and enterprises digital tools to help them do business at ease
The Mojo is On for Instamojo
The payment gateway start-up Instamojo had come close shutting down because it was losing all money.
Instamojo On boards Times Internet With GetMeAShop Acquisition
Gurgaon-based GetMeAShop is acquired for $5 million from Times Internet. The investment firm has also invested an undisclosed amount in Instamojo.