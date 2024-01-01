Instamojo

News and Trends

Instamojo Closes Pre-Series C Round From Japan's Base and Gunosy Capital

The fresh capital will be utilized to expedite the company's growth and product roadmap as well as venture into international markets in the coming year

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

Instamojo Partners With Google To Digitise Indian SMBs

This partnership aims to provide small business owners and enterprises digital tools to help them do business at ease

Entrepreneurs

The Mojo is On for Instamojo

The payment gateway start-up Instamojo had come close shutting down because it was losing all money.

News and Trends

Instamojo On boards Times Internet With GetMeAShop Acquisition

Gurgaon-based GetMeAShop is acquired for $5 million from Times Internet. The investment firm has also invested an undisclosed amount in Instamojo.