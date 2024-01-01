jabong

This Enterprise Helps Government and Corporates Meet their Innovation Goals

DCF's CEO Lakshmi Potluri shares her view on the Indian startup ecosystem

By Vanita D'souza
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates

This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013

This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist

"We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion."

The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem

If reports are to be believed, a big merger is on the cards with Paytm acquiring Freecharge

Are Indian E-Commerce Companies Worth Their Valuations?

Smaller SMEs and brands, formed by home-grown entrepreneurs, today are more comfortable using Facebook and word of the mouth to promote their brands and reach out to their target audience.

3 Acquisitions That Made Headlines Recently

Acquisitions are becoming flavor of the month.

"Indian customers do not have loyalty"

"There exists a space for more than one e-tailer in the Indian market"

Befriending The Enemy: What Myntra Buying Out Jabong Means

Good times for the two eCommerce companies and its parent company Flipkart as well. At least for now!

Big Turnaround! How Jabong Clocked Gross Profit In First Quarter This Year

The company is expected to witness more action around profitability as we go into Q3 and Q4.

How To Get Additional Cashback After Your Existing Cashback + Discount

Referral websites are giving additional cashback after the current cashback and discount on your favourite e-commerce websites

What's Flipkart's New Take On Evaluating Its Business Metrics

Unicorn's change in strategy could resonate across the industry?

Here's why 100% Cashback Schemes Are a Scam

The last straw of cheap, false and misleading advertising are these "get lucky" schemes