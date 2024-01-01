Jet Airways
Jalan Kalrock Consortium Appoints Vipula Gunatilleka As CFO Of Jet Airways
Vipula Gunatilleka was the CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January 2022 and led the national carrier during the pandemic
Jet Airways Might Restart Operations by Summer 2021 Under Jalan-Kalrock Consortium
The consortium led by Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital is in talks with the regulators to reinstate all the domestic slots that the airline had before it halted operations
Instructions in Customer Centricity from Jet Airways
Recognize That There is No Such Thing as "My Typical Customer", averages can be deceptive
Jet Airways is all Set to Declare Bankruptcy after Finding No Buyer
The consortium of lenders has planned to take the aviation company to bankruptcy court after not finding a right investor or buyer for it in the last five months
A Promoter's Original Sins
Entrepreneurs and promoters, such as Naresh Goyal, possess certain traits, which lead to their being feted
An Emotional Goodbye from Naresh Goyal
Naresh Goyal's exit from Jet Airways marks the end of an era
Wednesday Wisdom: 4 Takeaways From the Jet Airways' Downfall
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Apple's Trillion Dollars Worth Dream & Jet Airways Could Lose it All in 60 Days: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.