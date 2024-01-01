Jet Airways

Jalan Kalrock Consortium Appoints Vipula Gunatilleka As CFO Of Jet Airways

Vipula Gunatilleka was the CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January 2022 and led the national carrier during the pandemic

By Shrabona Ghosh
Jet Airways Might Restart Operations by Summer 2021 Under Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

The consortium led by Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital is in talks with the regulators to reinstate all the domestic slots that the airline had before it halted operations

Instructions in Customer Centricity from Jet Airways

Recognize That There is No Such Thing as "My Typical Customer", averages can be deceptive

Jet Airways is all Set to Declare Bankruptcy after Finding No Buyer

The consortium of lenders has planned to take the aviation company to bankruptcy court after not finding a right investor or buyer for it in the last five months

A Promoter's Original Sins

Entrepreneurs and promoters, such as Naresh Goyal, possess certain traits, which lead to their being feted

An Emotional Goodbye from Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal's exit from Jet Airways marks the end of an era

Wednesday Wisdom: 4 Takeaways From the Jet Airways' Downfall

