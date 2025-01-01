Jumbotail
Top Venture Capital Deals of the Week (June 28–July 04)
Stay updated on this week's most impressive startup fundings, the key investors involved, and the sectors that are drawing the most venture capital interest.
Jumbotail Turns Unicorn Following USD 120 Mn Raise Led by SC Ventures
As part of a strategic expansion, Jumbotail also announced the successful acquisition of Solv India, a B2B commerce and financial services platform incubated by SC Ventures.
Jumbotail to Acquire SC Ventures-Incubated Solv India
The new entity will enhance the accessibility of essential products for millions of small retailers while improving efficiency for brands and manufacturers targeting India's middle-class consumers.
B2B Retail Platform Jumbotail Raises USD 18.2 Mn in Series C3 Led by Artal Asia
With the support of funding, the Bengaluru-based startup will be able to expand its suite of go-to-market products and services for new and emerging brands to reach mass market consumers through its nationwide network of kirana stores.