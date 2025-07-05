Top Venture Capital Deals of the Week (June 28–July 04) Stay updated on this week's most impressive startup fundings, the key investors involved, and the sectors that are drawing the most venture capital interest.
India's startup ecosystem remained vibrant this week with a mix of B2B marketplaces, climate-tech innovations, agritech solutions, and consumer-focused ventures that successfully secured funding. From revolutionising local kirana stores to creating eco-friendly alternatives to plastic, let's dive into the standout startup funding highlights of the week:
Jumbotail
- Inception: 2015
- Founders: S Karthik Venkateswaran and Ashish Jhina
- Based-out: Bengaluru
Jumbotail is a B2B online marketplace aimed at revolutionising food and grocery retail for India's ubiquitous kirana stores. It provide a comprehensive platform that covers everything from digital ordering and warehousing to logistics and fintech solutions, plus a modern retail network called J24. With their GoldenEye Retail Operating System, Jumbotail is helping small retailers go digital and modernize, giving them a fighting chance against larger retail chains.
Funding Amount: USD 120 Million
Investors: SC Ventures, Artal Asia
Eggoz
- Inception: 2017
- Founders: Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh, and Uttam Kumar
- Based-out: Gurugram
Eggoz is a tech-enabled egg farming company that focuses on producing and selling high-quality, nutritious eggs. It offers brown, white, and Nutra eggs, and also sell egg-based products like burgers and nuggets. Eggoz operates a farm-to-consumer model, ensuring freshness and hygienic practices, and is expanding its presence both online and offline.
Funding Amount: USD 20 Million
Investors: Gaja Capital, IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, NABVENTURES, and others
AppsForBharat
- Inception: 2020
- Founder: Prashant Sachan
- Based-out: Bengaluru
AppsForBharat is a leading faith-tech company focused on spiritual engagement through digital tools. Its flagship app, Sri Mandir, allows users to engage in virtual pujas, send chadhava (offerings), receive prasad, and stream devotional content, bridging traditional faith practices with digital convenience.
Funding Amount: USD 20 Million
Investors: Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Fundamentum, Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners
Aukera
- Inception: 2023
- Founders: Lisa Mukhedkar and Kumar Saurabh
- Based-out: Bengaluru
Aukera is a premium lab-grown diamond jewelry brand offering IGI-certified diamonds through an omnichannel retail model. With 13 company-owned stores in metro cities, Aukera caters to modern consumers seeking sustainable and ethical luxury. The brand offers a range of rings, earrings, pendants, and more, blending traditional and contemporary designs.
Funding Amount: USD 15 Million
Investors: Peak XV Partners, Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures, Alteria Capital
Bambrew
- Inception: 2019
- Founder: Vaibhav Anant
- Based-out: Bengaluru
Bambrew is a sustainability-focused startup replacing single-use plastic with compostable packaging made from bamboo fiber, agro-waste, and recycled paper. It serves multiple industries, helping businesses meet their sustainability goals while reducing plastic dependency.
Funding Amount: USD 10.3 Million
Investors: Ashok Goel, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL
Eeki
- Inception: 2018
- Founders: Abhay Singh and Amit Kumar
- Based-out: Kota
Eeki is transforming agriculture with IoT-enabled, climate-controlled aeroponic farms. These farms grow pesticide-free vegetables at scale, making sustainable farming both viable and cost-efficient. The company partners with landowners to convert non-arable land into productive farmland.
Funding Amount: USD 7 Million
Investors: Sixth Sense Ventures
Zango AI
- Inception: 2024
- Founders: Ritesh Singhania and Shashank Agarwal
- Based-out: Bengaluru and San Francisco
Zango AI offers a regulatory compliance platform that combines AI-powered agents with human expertise to automate critical compliance functions like horizon scanning, gap analysis, and controls testing. It aims to streamline compliance for financial services and other complex sectors.Funding Amount: USD 4.8 Million
Investors: Nexus Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and notable angels including Richard Davies and Alan Morgan