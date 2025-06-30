Existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Merisis Opportunities Fund, Nabventures, Blue Dot Capital, and Artek Chemicals also participated in the round.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Egg brand Eggoz has secured USD 20 million (approximately INR 167 crore) in a Series C funding round led by mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital.

The round also saw continued support from existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Merisis Opportunities Fund, NABVENTURES, Artek Chemicals, Blue Dot Capital, and notable angels such as Arvind Thakur and S. Ramadorai.

The fresh capital will be deployed to deepen Eggoz's footprint in its existing markets—Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune—while also expanding into East India. A portion of the funds will also go toward enhancing technology and supply chain infrastructure, ensuring hygienic and traceable egg distribution at scale.

Abhishek Negi, Co-founder and CEO of Eggoz, said, "We're excited to welcome Gaja Capital to the Eggoz family as we enter our next growth phase. At Eggoz, we're not just building a brand—we're redefining a category that reaches most Indian households. This capital will help us strengthen our presence, expand to new cities, and invest in technology and supply chain infrastructure."

Founded in 2017 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh, and Uttam Kumar, Eggoz has built a strong consumer brand by focusing on clean, protein-rich, and hygienically produced eggs. The company offers its products online, especially through quick commerce platforms, and offline via organised retail chains. It currently operates in 11 major Indian cities and has rapidly scaled due to rising demand for safe, traceable protein sources.

Eggoz reported a 76% year-on-year revenue growth, hitting INR 130 crore in FY25, up from INR 74 crore the previous year. The company also achieved a peak annual recurring revenue (ARR) of INR 200 crore and EBITDA breakeven in Q4 FY25.

"Eggoz is solving a critical gap in India's protein ecosystem with a scalable, tech-first approach," said Gopal Jain, Managing Director at Gaja Capital. "Their vertically integrated model and brand strength uniquely position them for long-term leadership in food and nutrition."

Vikram Gupta, Founder of IvyCap Ventures, added, "With over 140 billion eggs produced in India annually, quality and traceability are critical. Eggoz is turning a fragmented category into a trusted consumer brand."

This latest funding round brings Eggoz's total capital raised to over USD 29 million. In 2022, it secured USD 8.8 million in Series B funding, led by IvyCap Ventures.