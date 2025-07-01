Zango AI Raises USD 4.8 Mn Round Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The funding will be used to scale teams in Bengaluru and London, and to further develop Zango's AI-native Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) product suite.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Regulatory compliance startup Zango AI has raised USD 4.8 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from early backers South Park Commons, Richard Davies (CEO, Allica Bank), Alan Morgan (Senior Partner at McKinsey), Mark Ransford (Notion Capital), No Label Ventures, and Start Ventures.

The funding will be used to scale teams in Bengaluru and London, and to further develop Zango's AI-native Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) product suite. The company also plans to expand into adjacent verticals such as insurance and asset management, building on its success in banking.

Founded in 2024 by second-time entrepreneurs Ritesh Singhania and Shashank Agarwal, Zango AI offers a regulatory compliance platform that combines AI-powered agents with human expertise to automate critical compliance functions like horizon scanning, gap analysis, and controls testing.

The company operates out of San Francisco, London, and Bengaluru and is already used by major financial institutions including Novobanco, Monzo, and Juni.

Zango's cloud-native platform leverages regulatory-domain-specific large language models to build intelligent agents that continuously track regulatory changes, flag compliance gaps in real time, and ensure institutions remain audit-ready — eliminating the need for manual reviews and spreadsheets.

"We don't sell a platform — we sell a solution," said Ritesh Singhania, Co-founder of Zango. "Our AI agents are paired with humans-in-the-loop to ensure 100% accuracy. Peace of mind doesn't come from a tool; it comes from a result. That's why we win against consultants — because they don't just sell software, and neither do we."

Both founders bring deep domain experience: Singhania previously founded ClearGlass, a pension regulation platform, while Agarwal co-founded Third Watch, an AI fraud detection startup acquired by Razorpay.

Anand Datta, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, said, "The global regulatory landscape is ripe for disruption. Ritesh and Shashank bring a first-principles approach, uniquely marrying AI with compliance expertise. Zango is already augmenting compliance teams and boosting efficiency at global institutions."