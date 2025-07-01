Zango AI Raises USD 4.8 Mn Round Led by Nexus Venture Partners The funding will be used to scale teams in Bengaluru and London, and to further develop Zango's AI-native Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) product suite.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ritesh Singhania and Shashank Agarwal, Co-founders of Zango AI

Regulatory compliance startup Zango AI has raised USD 4.8 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from early backers South Park Commons, Richard Davies (CEO, Allica Bank), Alan Morgan (Senior Partner at McKinsey), Mark Ransford (Notion Capital), No Label Ventures, and Start Ventures.

The funding will be used to scale teams in Bengaluru and London, and to further develop Zango's AI-native Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) product suite. The company also plans to expand into adjacent verticals such as insurance and asset management, building on its success in banking.

Founded in 2024 by second-time entrepreneurs Ritesh Singhania and Shashank Agarwal, Zango AI offers a regulatory compliance platform that combines AI-powered agents with human expertise to automate critical compliance functions like horizon scanning, gap analysis, and controls testing.

The company operates out of San Francisco, London, and Bengaluru and is already used by major financial institutions including Novobanco, Monzo, and Juni.

Zango's cloud-native platform leverages regulatory-domain-specific large language models to build intelligent agents that continuously track regulatory changes, flag compliance gaps in real time, and ensure institutions remain audit-ready — eliminating the need for manual reviews and spreadsheets.

"We don't sell a platform — we sell a solution," said Ritesh Singhania, Co-founder of Zango. "Our AI agents are paired with humans-in-the-loop to ensure 100% accuracy. Peace of mind doesn't come from a tool; it comes from a result. That's why we win against consultants — because they don't just sell software, and neither do we."

Both founders bring deep domain experience: Singhania previously founded ClearGlass, a pension regulation platform, while Agarwal co-founded Third Watch, an AI fraud detection startup acquired by Razorpay.

Anand Datta, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, said, "The global regulatory landscape is ripe for disruption. Ritesh and Shashank bring a first-principles approach, uniquely marrying AI with compliance expertise. Zango is already augmenting compliance teams and boosting efficiency at global institutions."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Zango AI Raises USD 4.8 Mn Round Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The funding will be used to scale teams in Bengaluru and London, and to further develop Zango's AI-native Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) product suite.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

Tired of 'Culturally Obtuse' Products, This 27-Year-Old Took His Side Hustle From $1,000 a Month to 7-Figure Revenue: 'Pick the Right Opportunity to Pursue'

Victor Guardiola of Austin, Texas used skills he'd learned working at a startup to launch his own consumer packaged goods business.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

This Navy SEAL Commander Says Leaders Aren't Born or Made — They're Chosen Based on One Thing

We asked a retired special operations leader about what makes effective leadership. His answer challenges everything you think you know about who gets to lead.

By Jon B. Becker
News and Trends

Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu Steps Down; Ganesh Mani to Take Charge

According to the company, this step is aimed at optimizing costs while maintaining momentum in its electric vehicle development, particularly in battery-electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Tax Turmoil: Why India's Crypto Rules Are Pushing Investors Offshore

As of 2021, India topped the world in crypto ownership, with over 10.7 crore individuals invested in digital assets

By Paromita Gupta