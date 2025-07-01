Eeki Raises USD 7 Mn from Sixth Sense Ventures to Scale Climate-Resilient Farming The newly acquired funds will be strategically deployed to scale nationwide operations, enhance research and development, and roll out Eeki's advanced Gen 3 aeroponic growing chambers.

Agritech innovator Eeki has raised USD 7 million in fresh funding from Sixth Sense Ventures, marking a significant boost for the startup as it accelerates its mission of climate-resilient, sustainable farming.

This funding round comes over three years after Eeki's last major raise and positions the company for aggressive expansion and technological advancement.

The newly acquired funds will be strategically deployed to scale nationwide operations, enhance research and development, and roll out Eeki's advanced Gen 3 aeroponic growing chambers. These chambers use a nutrient-rich mist to nourish plant roots suspended in air, drastically reducing water usage and allowing year-round, pesticide-free cultivation — even on barren land.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward scaling climate-resilient farming across India and abroad," said Abhay Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Eeki. "The introduction of aeroponics in our Gen 3 chambers represents a paradigm shift in precision agriculture. Our aim is to build a future-ready food system that thrives regardless of environmental challenges."

Founded in 2018 by IIT Bombay alumni Abhay Singh and Amit Kumar, Eeki is based in Kota, Rajasthan. The startup builds and operates IoT-powered, climate-controlled aeroponic chambers that enable the sustainable, large-scale production of pesticide-free vegetables at costs comparable to conventional farming. Eeki collaborates with landowners to set up these chambers, turning even non-arable plots into productive farmland.

The company's goal is to make nutritious, affordable, and locally-grown produce accessible to all, while addressing critical challenges like soil degradation, water scarcity, and food insecurity. With over USD 10 million raised in the last year alone, Eeki is fast emerging as a leading force in agritech innovation.

"30% of our team is focused on improving core tech to maximise yield with minimal resources," said Amit Kumar, Co-founder of Eeki. "With Sixth Sense's consumer expertise, we aim to establish Eeki as a leader in both nutrition and origin."

Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures, added, "Eeki's breakthrough model has proven itself in India's toughest conditions. Abhay and Amit are building what could be the world's most efficient farming company — and we're thrilled to support them."
