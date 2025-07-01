The fresh funding round was led by Ashok Goel, former Managing Director of Essel Propack, along with Japanese venture capital firm ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL.

Sustainable packaging pioneer Bambrew has raised INR 90 crore (approx. USD 10.3 million) in a fresh funding round led by Ashok Goel, former Managing Director of Essel Propack, along with Japanese venture capital firm ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to deploy the capital toward scaling its manufacturing capabilities, accelerating material innovation, and expanding globally—particularly in the Middle East and North America.

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Anant, Bambrew is on a mission to eliminate plastic from global packaging ecosystems. The company engineers planet-positive, high-performance alternatives to single-use plastics using bamboo fiber, agro-waste, seaweed, recycled paper, and other renewable materials. Its products are home-compostable, recyclable, and performance-oriented, catering to sectors including FMCG, e-commerce, healthcare, personal care, and food.

"This investment is a proud milestone in our five-year journey," said Vaibhav Anant, Founder and CEO of Bambrew. "The packaging industry is at a crossroads. With this capital, we're investing in the science, infrastructure, and scale required to replace plastic meaningfully, not just in India, but globally."

Kunal Prasad, Co-founder and CBO, added, "This funding validates the strength of our innovation and the trust we've built. The next 12 months will be pivotal as we introduce new product lines, scale operations, and bring eco-friendly packaging directly to consumers."

Bambrew's offerings include a wide range of compostable and recyclable packaging solutions—from garment and mailer bags to high-barrier laminates and aluminium-free films. The company currently services over 500 brands, helping them transition away from plastic and foil-based packaging without compromising on durability or shelf life.

Investor Ashok Goel emphasised, "What stands out about Bambrew is its material-first approach, combining functionality with sustainability. With the right support, they can become a benchmark for scalable, eco-friendly innovation."

Yusuke Kakimoto, Founder CEO of ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, added, "Bambrew's deep commitment to material science and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission. Their innovations are already reshaping industries."

Looking ahead, Bambrew aims to reach INR 120 crore in revenue and achieve profitability within a year. It also plans to enter the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, launching a line of everyday sustainable packaging products—marking its evolution from a B2B manufacturer to a consumer-facing brand.