AppsForBharat Raises USD 20 Mn in Series C Round to Scale Sri Mandir Devotional Platform The newly raised capital will be deployed to strengthen and scale temple partnerships in over 20 temple towns across India, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Ujjain, and Haridwar.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prashant Sachan, Founder and CEO of AppsForBharat

AppsForBharat, the parent company of leading faith-tech platform Sri Mandir, has raised INR 175 crore (approximately USD 20 million) in a Series C funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital. Existing investors: Fundamentum (co-founded by Nandan Nilekani), Elevation Capital, and Peak XV Partners, also participated in the round.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to strengthen and scale temple partnerships in over 20 temple towns across India, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Ujjain, and Haridwar. The Bengaluru-based company also plans to expand its services and commerce verticals, set up logistics and fulfillment hubs for prasad and ritual item deliveries, and enhance user experience with AI-powered features.

"With this fundraise, we are entering the next phase of growth—scaling temple partnerships, improving digital infrastructure for temples, and building AI capabilities to serve our users better," said Prashant Sachan, Founder and CEO of AppsForBharat. "We've grown 2X in the last six months and are bringing consistent, year-round income to priests and local vendors in temple towns by digitising devotional services."

Founded in November 2020 by IIT Bombay alumnus and serial entrepreneur Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat has quickly emerged as a category leader in the faith-tech space. Its flagship app, Sri Mandir, has seen over 4 crore downloads, enabling devotees to participate in online pujas, send offerings (chadhava), receive prasad, and consume devotional content—all from their homes.

In the past year alone, Sri Mandir has facilitated 52 lakh online pujas and chadhavas across more than 70 temples in India. The app also claims to have a strong global footprint, with nearly 20% of its demand coming from the Indian diaspora in countries like the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

At events like the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Sri Mandir acted as the exclusive digital partner for Vedashram Trust, serving over 3 lakh devotees with hybrid devotional experiences and personalized pujas. It has also helped smaller temples in regions like Uttarakhand and Tirunelveli increase engagement and income, with digital puja bookings driving 25–30% additional revenue.

"Sri Mandir has evolved from a service marketplace to a comprehensive spiritual platform," said Sai Araveti, Investment Advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC. "We're excited to support their mission to blend tradition with technology."

With this round, AppsForBharat's total funding crosses USD 50 million, positioning it as a transformative player in India's spiritual and digital landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

From Deal Sourcing to Exits: The AI Advantage in Venture Capital

In India, firms are doubling down on tech-led diligence and proprietary data-driven strategies. As AI adoption deepens, it promises to sharpen competitive edges, even as challenges around infrastructure and talent persist.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

Early-Stage Funding Dips, but Optimism Grows in India's Maturing Startup Ecosystem

Only two unicorns emerged in H1 2025, a 33% decline from three unicorns in H1 2024. Does the lack of early-stage funding mean fewer unicorns?

By Shivani Tiwari
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu Steps Down; Ganesh Mani to Take Charge

According to the company, this step is aimed at optimizing costs while maintaining momentum in its electric vehicle development, particularly in battery-electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Jumbotail Turns Unicorn Following USD 120 Mn Raise Led by SC Ventures

As part of a strategic expansion, Jumbotail also announced the successful acquisition of Solv India, a B2B commerce and financial services platform incubated by SC Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Meta Superintelligence Labs, Names Who He Poached From OpenAI, Google, Anthropic

In a leaked internal memo, Zuckerberg wrote that former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang would lead the new team.

By Sherin Shibu