Kashmir

Travel Industry Responds Swiftly to Kashmir Crisis With Full Flexibility and Support

By lifting penalties and proactively adjusting schedules, companies are trying to soften the blow of a region rocked by violence and grief.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
India Responsible For 67% Of Internet Shutdowns Across The World

According to a report by internet advocacy group Access Now, India was responsible for the majority - 67 per cent of the world's documented internet shutdowns in 2018 with 134 incidents

Will Jammu & Kashmir Turn Out to be the Next Level for Nation's Business Growth?

By changing the administrative structure of Kashmir, entrepreneurs from various sectors can operate well through trade and bestow companies with major chance to grow

This Kashmiri Entrepreneur Wants the World To Remember his State for its Art

"The ambiguity in someone's mind about the genuineness of a product has cost artisans a lot of buyers."