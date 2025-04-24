By lifting penalties and proactively adjusting schedules, companies are trying to soften the blow of a region rocked by violence and grief.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As tensions escalate in Kashmir following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India's travel industry is taking unprecedented steps to respond to the fallout. With tourist anxiety mounting and cancellations looming, major travel platforms and airlines are shifting gears to support affected travelers and maintain a sense of calm.

In a direct response to the crisis, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called for the entire travel ecosystem—airlines, hotels, and tour operators—to allow full refunds. "In light of yesterday's tragic incident in Kashmir, many tourists are understandably anxious and reconsidering their travel plans," Shekhawat said, stressing the need for hassle-free refund processes.

EaseMyTrip, a major player in India's online travel ecosystem, is among the first to roll out relief measures. Co-founder and CEO Rikant Pittie said the company is "fully committed to supporting our customers who are traveling to or from Srinagar," and has implemented full change and cancellation waivers for bookings made on or before April 22, for travel through April 30. Additionally, the company is "coordinating closely with airlines and local authorities" to ensure seamless communication.

Ixigo echoed a similar stance, offering "no-questions asked" cancellations for all confirmed hotel bookings in Srinagar and surrounding areas. The company confirmed it is also working with airlines to ensure passengers flying to and from Kashmir until April 30 can access free cancellations and rescheduling.

Airlines are following through with operational changes and customer-friendly policies. Air India has deployed two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai and capped fares on key routes to avoid price surges. "We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30," the airline stated. "Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes."

IndiGo announced waived change and cancellation fees for bookings to and from Srinagar made on or before April 22, valid until May 7. "You may reschedule your journey or opt for a full refund at no additional cost," the airline stated. The company is also increasing connectivity with extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai until April 25.

SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express are all on similar footing. SpiceJet has rolled out waivers valid through April 30 for all relevant bookings. Akasa Air is not only offering free cancellations for travel between April 23 and 29 but also waiving fare differences for rescheduled flights within a seven-day window. Air India Express confirmed it will operate additional flights and extend fee waivers through May 7.

Pickyourtrail, a customized travel planning platform, is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the situation. Co-founder Hari Ganapathy emphasized, "Our team is working 24*7 to provide real-time updates, reschedule itineraries, and offer alternative travel plans wherever necessary." Notably, the platform has not yet faced any cancellations but remains prepared.

Despite the operational disruptions and travel advisories, the travel sector's response has been swift, coordinated, and unified. By lifting penalties and proactively adjusting schedules, companies are trying to soften the blow of a region rocked by violence and grief.