know your banker

SBI's SME Head Explains Why They Are an Angel to Small Businesses

State Bank of India, the largest lender in the Indian business ecosystem, is a game changer in the MSME segment. SBI's Chief General Manager of SME Department, Sadanandan Narayanan, explains why collaboration with fintech companies is crucial for the banking industry to achieve a healthy growth trajectory

By Vanita D'souza
Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head

There is a perception in the market that SMEs are equal to NPAs but the case is otherwise

Here's Why This Payments Bank is Focusing on Phyigital Model

Urban banks in India generally cater to the middle income and above category, whereas very few banks are focusing on rural India and lower middle class

'Our Loans are Tailor-made to Meet Biz Requirements'

Deutsche Bank is committed to support the growth and competitiveness of the SME sector, says the bank's India Head Amit Bhatia