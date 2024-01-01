Labour Management
How India's Labour Force is Powering The Economic Growth
India's labour force is driving the country's economic growth, with significant contributions from various sectors. As India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027-2028, its labour market's resilience, diversification, and growing formal employment opportunities are poised to play a pivotal role.
How to Encourage Significant Skilled Manpower
Replicating what happened in China over the past 40 years is nearly futile, yet skilling workers for new jobs that are needed and which serve a need in the economy are easily possible
GIGPreneurs – Changing the Definition of Future Work Force and Economy
In years to come, people will no longer have career jobs and here we explore what it is going to be like
6 Secrets to Success in Labour Dependent Industries
India still requires a huge labour force for its economy and let's have a chat on the subject of our dependence on unskilled and skilled labour