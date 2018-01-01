CEO, AITMC Ventures

Preet Sandhu is the Chief Executive Officer of AITMC Ventures. She has a B.Sc in physics, chemistry, and mathematics and a Masters in Business Administration as well. At AITMC, Ms. Sandhu handles all the operational activities by managing a team of more than 100 people. She is also responsible for the implementation of new projects, for strategic planning and she closely monitors the expansion of the organization while designing various activities.She also organizes the human resource chart to achieve the vision and mission of the organization. Ms.Sandhu also manages the stakeholders of the organization and is responsible for managing projects as well.