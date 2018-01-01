Preet Sandhu

Preet Sandhu

CEO, AITMC Ventures

Preet Sandhu is the Chief Executive Officer of AITMC Ventures. She has a B.Sc in physics, chemistry, and mathematics and a Masters in Business Administration as well. At AITMC, Ms. Sandhu handles all the operational activities by managing a team of more than 100 people. She is also responsible for the implementation of new projects, for strategic planning and she closely monitors the expansion of the organization while designing various activities.She also organizes the human resource chart to achieve the vision and mission of the organization. Ms.Sandhu also manages the stakeholders of the organization and is responsible for managing projects as well. 

More From Preet Sandhu

How to Encourage Significant Skilled Manpower
Managing Employees

Replicating what happened in China over the past 40 years is nearly futile, yet skilling workers for new jobs that are needed and which serve a need in the economy are easily possible
4 min read
