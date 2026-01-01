Lachy Groom
Even Healthcare Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Lachy Groom, Alpha Wave
The company aims to use the fresh capital to expand its hospital footprint in Bengaluru and scale its managed-care model.
Drone Startup Airbound Raises USD 8.65 Mn to Revolutionise Autonomous Logistics
The seed funding round was led by Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence, with participation from Humba Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and senior executives from Tesla, Anduril, and Ather Energy.
Alt Carbon Bags USD 12 Mn to Power Carbon Removal Innovation
The fresh funds will be deployed to accelerate carbon dioxide removal across the Global South, deepen earth sciences R&D, advance hardware innovations, and scale up its on-ground operations, especially in India.
Even Healthcare Raises USD 30 Mn in Series A Funding, Expands Hospital Operations in Bengaluru
The fresh capital infusion will enable Even Healthcare to launch hospital operations and scale its patient care and resource processes, advancing its mission to offer seamless, integrated healthcare services.