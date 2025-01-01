lighthouse
Entrepreneurs
Jewels That Whisper
From silver minimalism to celebration sparkle, Kushal's is setting the gold standard in D2C jewellery retail.
News and Trends
Lighthouse Invests INR 229 Cr in Luggage and Travel Accessories Brand Safari Industries
This is the Lighthouse's second investment from the new fund, following an INR 284 crore investment in Series B in the fashion jewellery brand Kushal's.
News and Trends
Fashion Jewellery Brand Kushal's Secures INR 284 Cr in Series B Led by Lighthouse
With the raised funding, Kushal's aims to strengthen its brand and scale its retail presence.
Growth Strategies
This Fund House Is Bullish On Consumer Centric Businesses
The company's portfolio includes companies like WOW! Momos, Bikaji, Capital Trust, Kama Ayurveda, Cera, V2Retail, and Stylam