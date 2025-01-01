lighthouse

Jewels That Whisper

From silver minimalism to celebration sparkle, Kushal's is setting the gold standard in D2C jewellery retail.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Lighthouse Invests INR 229 Cr in Luggage and Travel Accessories Brand Safari Industries

This is the Lighthouse's second investment from the new fund, following an INR 284 crore investment in Series B in the fashion jewellery brand Kushal's.

News and Trends

Fashion Jewellery Brand Kushal's Secures INR 284 Cr in Series B Led by Lighthouse

With the raised funding, Kushal's aims to strengthen its brand and scale its retail presence.

Growth Strategies

This Fund House Is Bullish On Consumer Centric Businesses

The company's portfolio includes companies like WOW! Momos, Bikaji, Capital Trust, Kama Ayurveda, Cera, V2Retail, and Stylam