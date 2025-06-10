From silver minimalism to celebration sparkle, Kushal's is setting the gold standard in D2C jewellery retail.

From pioneering movie ticketing to revolutionising outdoor advertising, Manish Gulechha's journey has been one of continuous innovation. An engineer from BSMCE, Bengaluru University, with a deep grounding in technology, Gulechha co-founded Kushal's Fashion Jewellery after building a portfolio of tech ventures including iticket.in and Snapooh.com.

"In Kushal's, I saw a unique opportunity to blend technology with design, tradition, and consumer delight," said Manish Gulechha, Co-founder of Kushal's. "What started as a consulting role evolved into a shared vision, and by 2018, I joined full-time to lead strategy and digital growth."

Founded in 2006 in Bengaluru, Kushal's has transformed from a single-store brand into a jewellery giant with 100 stores across 35 cities, predominantly in South India. "We aim to reach 150 stores by FY 2025-26 and are targeting 40% year-on-year growth," shared Gulechha.

The brand's omnichannel model—spanning its own app, website, and leading marketplaces—powers over 1000 daily orders and serves a customer base of over 1 million. "Nearly 80% of our online sales now come from our D2C platforms. This gives us full control over the consumer journey and helps us deliver highly personalised experiences," Gulechha added.

Kushal's is known for celebration wear, its bestselling category, and 92.5 minimal silver jewellery, the fastest-growing segment. With a strong community of 500K social media followers and 1,300 employees, the brand stands at the intersection of artisanal value and tech-enabled scale.

"Our product designs are deeply inspired by Indian heritage—from temple motifs to meenakari—but reimagined in modern, wearable formats. We want every Kushal's product to feel luxurious yet accessible," said Gulechha.

Beyond jewellery, the brand is also focusing on building a premium in-store experience that mirrors the sophistication of fine jewellery outlets, complemented by seamless digital convenience. "We see immense potential in regional customisation, data-led product curation, and quick discovery—elements that are shaping the next phase of retail," added Gulechha.

As the brand looks to expand both online and offline, Gulechha summed up its ethos: "At Kushal's, we keep the consumer at the center of everything. With strong product quality, design authenticity, and a seamless experience across touchpoints, we're redefining what it means to shop for jewellery in the digital age."

