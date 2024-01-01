Lok Sabha Election

News and Trends

Meet Om Birla, India's Ruling Party BJP's Face for the Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP bets on two-term MP Om Birla for the Speaker's post in the 17th Lok Sabha

By Aastha Singal
Technology

How AI Can Improve the Confidence in Elections

Modern-day elections can be transformed by AI to improve the overall effectiveness of an endeavour of this scale and magnitude

Finance

#5 Reasons Why You Should Start Investing in the Markets before General Elections

'History indicates that investments made in a volatile year have a tendency to give above-average returns over the medium-to-long-term'

News and Trends

As India Heads to 2019 General Polls, Will the IPO Market Continue to Bloom?

The first of half of 2018 saw 90 companies raise INR 26,707 crore through IPO