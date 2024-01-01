Lok Sabha Election
Meet Om Birla, India's Ruling Party BJP's Face for the Lok Sabha Speaker
BJP bets on two-term MP Om Birla for the Speaker's post in the 17th Lok Sabha
How AI Can Improve the Confidence in Elections
Modern-day elections can be transformed by AI to improve the overall effectiveness of an endeavour of this scale and magnitude
#5 Reasons Why You Should Start Investing in the Markets before General Elections
'History indicates that investments made in a volatile year have a tendency to give above-average returns over the medium-to-long-term'
As India Heads to 2019 General Polls, Will the IPO Market Continue to Bloom?
The first of half of 2018 saw 90 companies raise INR 26,707 crore through IPO