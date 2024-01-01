Meesho
E-Commerce Firm Meesho Aims To Digitize 10 Million Sellers By 2027
This goal signifies a ten-fold increase from the SoftBank-backed firm's current seller base of 1.3 million
Meesho Announces Its First Monthly Profit And Plans For IPO
Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said that a 43% surge in order volumes and 54% increase in revenue in the last 12 month contributed to the profitability of the company
Fidelity Investments Slash Meesho's Valuation By 10%
The valuation markdown for Meesho has come at a time when the Bengaluru-based startup is looking at reducing its cash burn
Meesho Plans To Go Public In 12-24 Months: Vidit Aatrey
The founder and CEO of Meesho said it is just a matter of choice to choose between growth and profitability
Meesho Issues Legal Notices To Social Media Influencers Engaged In an Alleged Defamation Campaign
Recently, multiple influencers on Twitter posted allegedly paid critical tweets against the company tagging its investors
The Man Who Pioneered Social Commerce
We as a platform want to enable 100 million small businesses to succeed online: CEO and Co-founder, Meesho
Helping India's Digitally Challenged to Sell Their Products Online Got This Marketer-in-chief Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
How this entrepreneur is enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to have an online presence without having a separate website