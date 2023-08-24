Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

E-commerce firm Meesho has announced its aim to onboard 10 million small businesses by 2027, assisting them in finding success online. This goal signifies a ten-fold increase from the SoftBank-backed firm's current seller base of 1.3 million. The announcement was made at an event held in Delhi, where Meesho came together with various industry stakeholders like ONDC and CAIT to honor and celebrate MSME sellers across various categories.

The company stated that this expansion would unlock fresh opportunities for small, medium, and local enterprises with an annual turnover below INR 40 lakhs, enabling them to engage with digital commerce. It added, this initiative also aligns with the decision taken by the Government of India to relax the mandatory GST requirement for online sales for businesses with annual turnover of less than 40 lakh

"Our commitment to onboard 10 million sellers onto the platform by 2027 serves as a resounding testament to our ongoing mission of democratizing internet commerce for all. The resilience and vitality of MSMEs form the backbone of our nation, and their empowerment holds the potential to breathe life into a rejuvenated economy," said Vidit Aatrey, CEO and founder, Meesho.

He added, Guided by an unwavering dedication to technological advancement, innovation, and inclusivity, we are poised to unlock secondary income avenues for offline sellers. Our vision extends beyond mere figures; it envisions a nurturing environment that catalyzes the expansion of over 80% of the existing MSMEs. As we embark on this transformative journey, we not only bridge the digital divide but also champion 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by cultivating a thriving online community that embodies progress and self-reliance."

Meesho's recently became the first horizontal e-commerce company in India to achieve profitability, at a consolidated PAT level, incorporating all costs, including ESOP, across all divisions and categories, months ahead of schedule.

According to the shopping platform, Meesho's journey towards achieving its audacious goal of onboarding 10 million sellers by 2027 is expected to reshape the landscape of Indian commerce, bolstering small businesses, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs on their path to success.