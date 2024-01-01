MeitY
MeitY Grants INR 2 Cr to 5 Startups, While YourNest Backs Superfone with USD 1.9 Mn Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
MeitY is also fostering talent in this space through initiatives such as the TIDE 2.0 Scheme, SAMRIDH Scheme, Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), FutureSkills PRIME, and Support for International Patent Protection in E&IT (SIP-EIT) Scheme, shared Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology
In 2019, the Centre released a report which stated the digital transformation could empower un-served and under-served segments and create $1 trillion economic value in 2025
Electropreneur Park's programme will run for a period of one-and-a-half year wherein the start-ups will be given INR 50,000 grant in pre-incubation phase to INR 10 lakh grant for physical incubation programme