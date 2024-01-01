MeitY

News and Trends

MeitY Grants INR 2 Cr to 5 Startups, While YourNest Backs Superfone with USD 1.9 Mn Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

India is Committed to Foster Web3 Innovations and Startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

MeitY is also fostering talent in this space through initiatives such as the TIDE 2.0 Scheme, SAMRIDH Scheme, Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), FutureSkills PRIME, and Support for International Patent Protection in E&IT (SIP-EIT) Scheme, shared Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology

News and Trends

MeitY Invites Proposals To Estimate India's Digital Economy: Report

In 2019, the Centre released a report which stated the digital transformation could empower un-served and under-served segments and create $1 trillion economic value in 2025

News and Trends

What To Expect From MeitY's Incubator Electropreneur Park

Electropreneur Park's programme will run for a period of one-and-a-half year wherein the start-ups will be given INR 50,000 grant in pre-incubation phase to INR 10 lakh grant for physical incubation programme