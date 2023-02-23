MeitY Invites Proposals To Estimate India's Digital Economy: Report

In 2019, the Centre released a report which stated the digital transformation could empower un-served and under-served segments and create $1 trillion economic value in 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday invited proposals to take up the task of estimating the size of India's digital economy as well as the rankings and measurement of the share of the states in this area, according to a BS report.

"The study identified 30 digital themes ranging from IT infrastructure, software capabilities, and healthcare education to next-generation financial service. To achieve this, concerted action is required in a 'Team India' spirit with collaboration between government and private or social sectors," the IT ministry said in the invitation for proposals, as per the report.

According to previous reports, the government had already disclosed the plans to exhibit the success of India's digital economy in the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi by September, in which the country will act as a lending hand to other countries to fix the digital payments ecosystem.

Also, in order to further strengthen the Indian digital economy, the finance minister while presenting the Union Budget 2023 had announced a number of measures which will impact several sectors such as agriculture, finance, commerce, education, culture, justice and more.

In 2019, the Centre released a report which stated the digital transformation could empower un-served and under-served segments and create $1 trillion economic value in 2025 sustaining 60 to 65 million jobs. The trillion-dollar digital opportunity report envisioned and laid out a roadmap of how India's digital economy can unlock productivity and value through transformative infrastructure.