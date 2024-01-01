milk industry

Finance

How Important Is It To Monetize Camel Milk For Herders?

The economic importance of camels has been on a decline and the tribes are losing their livestock to urbanization

By Hitesh Rathi
Technology

The Big Daily Grocer

Milkbasket fulfills the entire grocery needs of a household every day before 7:00 a.m.

Starting a Business

6 Challenges That Milk Processing Units Face

Here's how you can encounter various challenges while establishing and running a milk processing plant

Franchises

Why Investing in Dairy Franchise Can be Profitable

3 Reasons To Invest In Dairy Franchise

Leadership

How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture

Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows.

Growth Strategies

The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding

"Multiple models of groceries have come and gone while we have just furthered to say that this is the right thing to do and this is the right time"

Technology

Analysing the Need for Digitization in Milk Distribution

The potential of white revolution in India has been recognised by the world,it's the time to Digitize it