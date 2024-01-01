Mitron
Six Instances When Startups Became Infamous In 2020
While 9 Indian startups became Unicorns, there were multiple incidents when startups landed up in controversies
India's Mitron Launches Atmanirbhar Apps Discovery Platform For Indian Origin Apps
Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year
After Trell & Mitron, Chingari Bags Fund From Foreign Entrepreneurs
Brian Norgard, CPO of Tinder and French entrepreneur - Fabrice Grinda, founder of OLX, have invested an undisclosed amount in Chingari
4-Month-Old Indian App Mitron Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round
Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal led Mitron will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development