Mitron

News and Trends

Six Instances When Startups Became Infamous In 2020

While 9 Indian startups became Unicorns, there were multiple incidents when startups landed up in controversies

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

India's Mitron Launches Atmanirbhar Apps Discovery Platform For Indian Origin Apps

Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year

News and Trends

After Trell & Mitron, Chingari Bags Fund From Foreign Entrepreneurs

Brian Norgard, CPO of Tinder and French entrepreneur - Fabrice Grinda, founder of OLX, have invested an undisclosed amount in Chingari

News and Trends

4-Month-Old Indian App Mitron Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round

Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal led Mitron will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development