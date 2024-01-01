MSME finance

News and Trends

This Start-up wants to Provide a New Lease of Life to SMEs through Their Latest Funding

The fintech platform that has been making strides as an SME financing firm has grand plans to make a lasting impact not just on the Indian shores but also on the global map, reveals Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Drip Capital

By Bhavya Kaushal
How Unsecured Loans are Embracing Small Businesses?

MSMEs only received 17.4 per cent of the total credit by formal lending entities in India but all this is about to change

SBI's SME Head Explains Why They Are an Angel to Small Businesses

State Bank of India, the largest lender in the Indian business ecosystem, is a game changer in the MSME segment. SBI's Chief General Manager of SME Department, Sadanandan Narayanan, explains why collaboration with fintech companies is crucial for the banking industry to achieve a healthy growth trajectory

Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry

Businesses are beginning to understand how big data will shape the industry and lead its way to digitalisation

Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent

Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme

Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs

In 6 years, Geeta Goel-led Dell has Invested $200 mn in India

Goel tells how investing has shifted in terms of new areas emerging in same field