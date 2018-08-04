Bhavya Kaushal

Bhavya Kaushal

Feature Writer
I am a work-in-progress writer and human being. An English graduate from Delhi University, writing is my passion and currently, I am a feature writer with Entrepreneur India. I am all set to spread and flap my wings, ready to soar high and touch the sky.

More From Bhavya Kaushal

This Irish Eyewear Brand is Not Without a Cause: Decoding the Man and the Brand
Entrepreneurs

This Irish Eyewear Brand is Not Without a Cause: Decoding the Man and the Brand

Deeply aware of how the contemporary population is affected by eyesight issues including himself, this entrepreneur's creation, is a mission-driven eyewear product
5 min read
#WednesdayWisdom: 4 Things to Learn From Badminton Champion PV Sindhu
4 Things to Know

#WednesdayWisdom: 4 Things to Learn From Badminton Champion PV Sindhu

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
Looks Like Congress is Finally Making a Comeback with 3 New Chief Ministers
News and Trends

Looks Like Congress is Finally Making a Comeback with 3 New Chief Ministers

The recent appointments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh saw some new faces and some old ones in the spotlight yet again!
4 min read
Top Places in the World to do Business
News and Trends

Top Places in the World to do Business

Finding it difficult to do business in your own country? Well you can definitely check out these countries for doing business
4 min read
A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!
News and Trends

A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!

It is needless to say that Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding was a grand affair! What's more is that brought Beyonce, Hilary Clinton and many more stalwarts in one frame!
2 min read
5 Financial Hacks for a Better and Burden Free 2019
Financial Planning

5 Financial Hacks for a Better and Burden Free 2019

Here's why you need to focus on financial planning today for a better tomorrow
3 min read
Data Breach Stories That Rocked 2018
News and Trends

Data Breach Stories That Rocked 2018

Privacy and protecting user privacy is proving to be an increasingly challenging task in today's time, here are 5 startling data breach stories that made news 2018
3 min read
5 Ways to Deal with Difficult People at Your Workplace
Work Life

5 Ways to Deal with Difficult People at Your Workplace

You will find difficult people everywhere, but dealing with difficult people at your workplace is a tad bit different and complicated
3 min read
Here's Why Harsh Experiences in Life Should Not Make You Bitter
Lifestyle

Here's Why Harsh Experiences in Life Should Not Make You Bitter

Some unpleasant experiences will always come at your doorstep in the journey of your life, nevertheless, they should never make you a bitter person or make you lose faith in humanity
3 min read
Startup Saturday: Zomato's Drone Strategy & Andy Rubin's Indian Acquisition
4 Things to Know

Startup Saturday: Zomato's Drone Strategy & Andy Rubin's Indian Acquisition

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
OYO CEO's Eyes Clearly Set on the Future: Spearhead the Hotel Sector by 2023
News and Trends

OYO CEO's Eyes Clearly Set on the Future: Spearhead the Hotel Sector by 2023

Ritesh Agarwal is determined to make the hotel chain the largest in the sector by 2023, his vision is not too far owing to the recent successful developments OYO has been a part of
4 min read
Tiger Global and Accel Bet Their Cards on This Indian Tech Start-up. Open to Decode
Investments

Tiger Global and Accel Bet Their Cards on This Indian Tech Start-up. Open to Decode

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur India, Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio Inc, makes a checklist of important points for start-up founders and funding
3 min read
#WednesdayWisdom: Life Lessons to Learn from Former US President George HW Bush
4 Things to Know

#WednesdayWisdom: Life Lessons to Learn from Former US President George HW Bush

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline
Business

10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline

With more and more e-commerce companies going offline, is it correct to say that offline is the future of online start-ups and companies?
5 min read
5 Entrepreneurial and Life Lessons One Must Learn From Walt Disney
News and Trends

5 Entrepreneurial and Life Lessons One Must Learn From Walt Disney

December 5 is not an ordinary day for Walt Disney lovers and fans. On his 103rd birthday Entrepreneurs remembers the man who gave countless entrepreneurial and life lessons to the world.
3 min read
