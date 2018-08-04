Bhavya Kaushal

Entrepreneurs
This Irish Eyewear Brand is Not Without a Cause: Decoding the Man and the Brand
Deeply aware of how the contemporary population is affected by eyesight issues including himself, this entrepreneur's creation, is a mission-driven eyewear product
#WednesdayWisdom: 4 Things to Learn From Badminton Champion PV Sindhu
Looks Like Congress is Finally Making a Comeback with 3 New Chief Ministers
The recent appointments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh saw some new faces and some old ones in the spotlight yet again!
Top Places in the World to do Business
Finding it difficult to do business in your own country? Well you can definitely check out these countries for doing business
A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!
It is needless to say that Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding was a grand affair! What's more is that brought Beyonce, Hilary Clinton and many more stalwarts in one frame!
5 Financial Hacks for a Better and Burden Free 2019
Here's why you need to focus on financial planning today for a better tomorrow
Data Breach Stories That Rocked 2018
Privacy and protecting user privacy is proving to be an increasingly challenging task in today's time, here are 5 startling data breach stories that made news 2018
5 Ways to Deal with Difficult People at Your Workplace
You will find difficult people everywhere, but dealing with difficult people at your workplace is a tad bit different and complicated
Here's Why Harsh Experiences in Life Should Not Make You Bitter
Some unpleasant experiences will always come at your doorstep in the journey of your life, nevertheless, they should never make you a bitter person or make you lose faith in humanity
Startup Saturday: Zomato's Drone Strategy & Andy Rubin's Indian Acquisition
OYO CEO's Eyes Clearly Set on the Future: Spearhead the Hotel Sector by 2023
Ritesh Agarwal is determined to make the hotel chain the largest in the sector by 2023, his vision is not too far owing to the recent successful developments OYO has been a part of
Tiger Global and Accel Bet Their Cards on This Indian Tech Start-up. Open to Decode
In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur India, Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio Inc, makes a checklist of important points for start-up founders and funding
#WednesdayWisdom: Life Lessons to Learn from Former US President George HW Bush
10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline
With more and more e-commerce companies going offline, is it correct to say that offline is the future of online start-ups and companies?
5 Entrepreneurial and Life Lessons One Must Learn From Walt Disney
December 5 is not an ordinary day for Walt Disney lovers and fans. On his 103rd birthday Entrepreneurs remembers the man who gave countless entrepreneurial and life lessons to the world.