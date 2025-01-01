Navi Technologies
India Adds 11 New Unicorns in 2025, Ai.tech Becomes Fastest to Hit USD 1.5 Bn: Report
Peak XV leads unicorn investments; Zepto's 22-year-olds are the youngest founders.
Navi Technologies Secures INR 170 Cr in Debt Funding
PhillipCapital contributed INR 120 crore, while NDX Finserve, Aarpee Group, Ambit Finvest, and Grey Grass India Pvt Ltd invested INR 10 crore each.
Navi Technologies Falls Victim to Payment Gateway Fraud, Loses INR 14.26 Crore
The malicious actors were able to alter the payable amount after starting a transaction, reducing it to just INR 1. While the transactions were marked as successful, Navi ended up paying the full original amounts