Cash Rush: Top Startup Funding Highlights (July 26–Aug 1) From AI innovations to fintech powerhouses, these startups secured big investor bets this week.
The startup ecosystem saw a vibrant week of funding activity, with a mix of AI-driven innovations, fintech disruptors, and specialised platforms securing capital to fuel their next growth phase. From cybersecurity and semiconductor intelligence to edtech and gaming communities, these ventures are redefining industries with technology-first approaches and strong investor backing. Here's a snapshot of the week's biggest deals.
SAFE – Cybersecurity Risk Quantification
SAFE offers cybersecurity risk quantification and management services, enabling organisations to measure, prioritise, and mitigate cyber threats across digital infrastructure. Formerly known as Lucideus, Safe Security safeguards Fortune 500 companies with continuous risk assessments and actionable insights.
- Inception: 2012
- Founder: Saket Modi
- Based-out: California
- Funding Amount: USD 70 Million
- Investors: Avataar Ventures, Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners, Prosperity7 Ventures, Eight Roads, John Chambers, Sorenson Capital
Navi Technologies – Tech-Led Financial Services
Navi operates a digital-first financial services platform offering personal and home loans via its NBFC arm, Navi Finserv. Its offerings extend to mutual funds, health insurance, and UPI-based payment solutions, making it a comprehensive financial ecosystem for retail consumers.
- Inception: 2018
- Founders: Sachin Bansal, Ankit Agarwal
- Based-out: Bengaluru
- Funding Amount: USD 20 Million
- Investors: PhillipCapital, NDX Finserve, Aarpee Group, Ambit Finvest, and others
Metaforms – AI Agents for Market Research
Metaforms develops AI-driven agents that streamline market research workflows. From automating survey programming to data processing and vendor coordination, the platform enables faster turnarounds and scalability for research agencies.
- Inception: 2022
- Founders: Akshat Tyagi, Arjun S
- Based-out: Bengaluru
- Funding Amount: USD 9 Million
- Investors: Peak XV Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Together Fund
STAN – Social Platform for Gaming Creators
STAN is a mobile-first platform empowering gaming creators, publishers, and communities through live audio, creator clubs, monetisation tools, and brand-led campaigns. It facilitates community building and engagement in gaming culture.
- Inception: 2022
- Founders: Parth Chadha, Rahul Singh, Nauman Mulla
- Based-out: Bengaluru
- Funding Amount: USD 8.5 Million
- Investors: Google's AI Futures Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix, Reazon Holdings, Aptos Labs, General Catalyst, GFR Fund, T-Accelerate Capital, Pix Capital
SixSense – AI for Semiconductor Manufacturing
SixSense uses AI to analyse semiconductor production data, detect critical defects, and predict process deviations. Its platform boosts throughput, reduces waste, and shifts manufacturing from reactive inspection to proactive control.
- Inception: 2018
- Founders: Akanksha Jagwani, Avni Agarwal
- Based-out: Singapore
- Funding Amount: USD 8.5 Million
- Investors: Peak XV's Surge, Alpha Intelligence Capital, Febe, and others
Arivihan – AI-Powered Rural Learning
Arivihan delivers personalised, AI-driven learning to students in smaller towns and rural areas. Its platform includes interactive lectures, instant doubt-solving, and tailored study plans for board and NEET exam preparation.
- Inception: 2024
- Founders: Ritesh Singh Chandel, Sonu Kumar, Rushabh Kothari
- Based-out: Bengaluru
- Funding Amount: USD 4.17 Million
- Investors: Prosus, Accel, GSF Investors
Sharpsell.ai – AI for Sales Performance
Sharpsell.ai provides a SaaS platform that boosts frontline sales productivity with personalised pitches, contextual coaching, and dynamic content. It serves major enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, consumer goods, and more.
- Inception: 2022
- Founders: Hanuman Kamma, Arun Subramanian
- Based-out: Mumbai
- Funding Amount: USD 3.47 Million
- Investors: Equentis Angel Fund
These startups highlight how innovation and strategic funding continue to drive transformative solutions across industries.