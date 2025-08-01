With the new funds, Arivihan plans to deepen its focus on Class 12 students preparing for state boards, CBSE, and NEET examinations, particularly from tier II and tier III cities.

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Arivihan has secured USD 4.17 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Prosus and Accel, with participation from GSF Investors.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, introduce more language options, and expand its marketing and distribution network in three additional Indian states.

The investment follows an earlier funding of USD 750,000 raised through Accel's Atoms program. With the new funds, Arivihan plans to deepen its focus on Class 12 students preparing for state boards, CBSE, and NEET examinations, particularly from tier II and tier III cities.

"India has 250 million students, yet quality personalised education remains a privilege for few," said Ritesh Singh, Co-founder and chief executive officer of Arivihan. "Traditional coaching models cannot scale to serve Bharat's massive student population at affordable price points. Our AI-first approach makes education accessible and truly personalized for every student, regardless of their location or economic background."

Founded in 2024 by Ritesh Singh Chandel, Sonu Kumar, and Rushabh Kothari, Arivihan offers an AI-powered learning platform aimed at students from smaller towns and rural areas. Its services include interactive video lectures, instant doubt-solving, and AI-generated study plans tailored to each learner's needs. The platform currently supports preparation for Class 12 State Board, CBSE, and NEET examinations.

According to company data, over 150 students using Arivihan scored above 90 percent in Class 12 board exams, with four securing places in the state's top ten merit list. The startup also reports that students improved their performance by an average of 42 percent within 30 days of joining. A significant 80 percent of its user base comes from rural or tier III regions.

Dhruv Gupta, investor at Prosus, said the company was drawn to Arivihan's AI-native model and its potential to deliver scalable, personalised education. "Arivihan stood out as a platform purpose-built for India's aspirational students, combining deep personalisation with broad impact," Gupta noted.

Accel investor Anagh Prasad observed that generative AI is reshaping the edtech landscape in India. "Edtech in India has long struggled with cookie cutter solutions and often unsustainable business models. The advent of GenAI changes both dramatically, as seen in Arivihan's traction and student outcomes so far," Prasad said.

Arivihan faces competition from other personalised learning platforms in India, including ConveGenius, iPrep, Embibe, and Vedantu.