STAN Raises USD 8.5M to Build India's Mobile-First Gaming Social Platform The funding strengthens STAN's position as a homegrown social platform tailored for India's mobile-first user base, aiming to become the go-to destination

Social gaming platform STAN has raised USD 8.5 million in its latest funding round, backed by a mix of global investors, gaming giants, and tech leaders including Google's AI Futures Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix, Reazon Holdings, and Aptos Labs. Existing investors such as General Catalyst, GFR Fund, T-Accelerate Capital, and Pix Capital also participated.

The funding strengthens STAN's position as a homegrown social platform tailored for India's mobile-first user base, aiming to become the go-to destination for gaming communities and creators outside traditional metro markets. With over 25 million downloads and a growing user base in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, STAN is building what it calls the "social layer of gaming"—where players connect not just for gameplay, but for conversation, identity, and community.

STAN differentiates itself by offering tools built specifically for mobile-first gamers and content creators, such as voice-led clubs, live game integrations, and monetization features including shoutouts, subscriptions, and branded activations. The funding will be used to expand into other mobile-dominant markets, invest in AI-driven personalization, and deepen creator and publisher tooling.

"In India, gaming is not just about play, it's a way of life," said Parth Chadha, Co-founder and CEO of STAN. "We've built STAN around that insight, focusing on real value for creators and fans. This funding helps us double down on that mission."

David Benjamin of Google's AI Futures Fund added, "STAN's vision for empowering creators with responsible AI aligns deeply with our mission, and we're excited to support their journey."
