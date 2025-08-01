The company also introduced a major upgrade to its Cyber Risk Singularity platform — the world's first fully autonomous Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution powered by Agentic AI.

SAFE, a leader in Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) and autonomous Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), has raised USD 70 million in a Series C funding round led by Avataar Ventures. Other participants include Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners, Prosperity7 Ventures, and existing investors such as Eight Roads, John Chambers, and Sorenson Capital.

The funds will be deployed to strengthen SAFE's position in the cyber risk management market and to advance the development of Agentic AI-based reasoning models aimed at achieving CyberAGI.

"This is a defining moment in our pursuit of CyberAGI," said Saket Modi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of SAFE. "When we launched our platform in 2020, we focused on Cyber Risk Quantification as the foundation of cyber risk management. Since then, we have expanded into autonomous Third-Party Risk Management and now into Continuous Threat Exposure Management, each critical to achieving our mission."

SAFE's CTEM solution is designed to address limitations in traditional tools, which often rely on black-box scoring models and static data aggregation. By leveraging multiple autonomous AI agents, the platform aims to provide transparent and actionable risk insights.

Founded in 2012 by Saket Modi, Viditkumar Baxi, and Rahul Tyagi, SAFE originated from an incubation program at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the company offers cybersecurity risk quantification and management services, enabling organisations to continuously measure, prioritise, and mitigate cyber risks across their digital infrastructure.

SAFE's platform covers CRQ, CTEM, and TPRM, making it one of the few companies to integrate these capabilities into a single system. The firm counts major corporations including Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, and IHG among its clients.

Nishant Rao, Founding Partner at Avataar Ventures, noted, "Cybersecurity is now a boardroom and CEO-level priority. What differentiates SAFE is its role as a strategic intelligence layer across the cybersecurity stack, supported by a strong execution track record and consistent triple-digit growth since 2020."

With this funding, SAFE's total capital raised surpasses USD 170 million. The company intends to continue expanding its capabilities, building AI-native models, and reinforcing its leadership in autonomous cyber risk management solutions.