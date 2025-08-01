Peak XV Partners Leads USD 9 Mn Series A Funding Round in Metaforms The AI platform aims to deploy the funds into tripling its engineering and AI research team in Bengaluru, expanding into automated report generation and voice-based research, and integrating with research tools such as Decipher, SPSS and Confirmit.

[L-R] Arjun S and Akshat Tyagi, Co-founders of Metaforms

Metaforms, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup, has secured USD 9 million in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with additional participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Together Fund.

The company plans to channel the funds into tripling its engineering and AI research team in Bengaluru, expanding into automated report generation and voice-based research, and integrating with research tools such as Decipher, SPSS and Confirmit.

The firm was founded in 2022 by Akshat Tyagi and Arjun S to develop AI agents that streamline workflows for market research agencies. These agents automate tasks including survey programming, data processing and vendor coordination, enabling faster turnaround and improved scalability.

"When research agencies grow, better business decisions get made. We are not here to replace the humans in the loop. We are here to give them leverage," said Akshat Tyagi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Metaforms.

Since its commercial launch, Metaforms claims to have worked with four of the top 20 global research agencies, including Strat7, and currently processes over 1,000 surveys each month. The company's long-term goal is to handle more than 100,000 surveys annually.

Shailendra Singh, managing director at Peak XV Partners, noted that Metaforms is enabling large research agencies to automate survey programming and data processing through its AI tools, driving rapid scaling.

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners, added that the team's focus and ability to understand customer needs and apply generative AI solutions address a significant challenge in the industry.

Looking ahead, Metaforms intends to introduce enhanced AI agent capabilities, including voice research, automated report creation and expanded language options, as it works toward its survey processing target.
