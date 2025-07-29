Equentis Angel Fund Leads INR 30 Cr Series A Round in Sharpsell.ai The Mumbai-based startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to enhance its product capabilities, deepen its reach in existing sectors, and expand globally, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hanuman Kamma, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sharpsell.ai|LinkedIn

Sharpsell.ai, a sales playbook automation platform, has secured INR 30 crore in a Series A funding round, with INR 10 crore contributed by Equentis Angel Fund.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to enhance its product capabilities, deepen its reach in existing sectors, and expand globally, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

"We are focused on building a category-defining platform for sales enablement that delivers measurable outcomes at scale. This investment will help us sharpen our product roadmap, strengthen delivery, expand to other sectors, and begin our international expansion," said Hanuman Kamma, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sharpsell.ai.

Founded in 2022 by Hanuman Kamma and Arun Subramanian, Sharpsell.ai offers an AI-powered, SaaS-based platform designed to improve frontline sales performance. Its tools are used by lakhs of sales representatives across more than 30 leading Indian enterprises, including LIC, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, SBI Life, Mahindra, and Whirlpool. The platform provides ready-to-use sales pitches, dynamically personalised content, and contextual coaching features to help large sales teams replicate top-performing strategies.

The startup operates in multiple sectors, including banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and consumer goods. Its offerings position it in competition with global sales enablement platforms such as Pitchlane, Showell, and Allego.

"Our INR 10 crore investment in Sharpsell.ai, the largest by Equentis Angel Fund, reflects its immense growth potential. With global sales enablement spend exceeding USD 12 billion and India's segment still untapped, Sharpsell's AI platform is delivering strong revenue gains and is well-positioned for rapid expansion across India and international markets," said Manish Goel, Founder and MD, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services.

This Series A round follows earlier funding in 2022 and 2023 from investors such as Cornerstone Venture Partners and Mistry Ventures.
