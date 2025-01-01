Negen Capital
News and Trends
Burma Burma and Workie Raise Capital to Fuel Growth and Strengthen Market Presence
The following startups have successfully closed their investment rounds, securing capital for future growth.
News and Trends
Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth Lead INR 36 Cr Funding Round for Waste Management Startup WeVOIS
Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.
News and Trends
Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Renewables Energy Focused InSolare Raises INR 66 Cr Led by Negen Capital
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the raised funds to further improve its capabilities and accelerate its impact in the renewable energy sector.