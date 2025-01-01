Negen Capital

Burma Burma and Workie Raise Capital to Fuel Growth and Strengthen Market Presence

The following startups have successfully closed their investment rounds, securing capital for future growth.

Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth Lead INR 36 Cr Funding Round for Waste Management Startup WeVOIS

Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.

Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Renewables Energy Focused InSolare Raises INR 66 Cr Led by Negen Capital

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the raised funds to further improve its capabilities and accelerate its impact in the renewable energy sector.