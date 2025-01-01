Nithin Kamath

Ranveer Singh-Backed Bold Care Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Revolutionise Sexual Wellness

This latest capital infusion aims to bolster Bold Care's R&D capabilities, enhance its presence across digital platforms, and introduce innovative products addressing India's growing demand for sexual health solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Rainmatter Leads USD 1 Mn Round for Women Leadership Platform Ladies Who Lead

With the latest capital infusion, the startup is ready to expand to new cities, significantly enriching the lives of its women members through learning and experiences and building stronger, more meaningful connections across the growing community.

Founders and VCs are Equally Responsible for Corporate Governance Issues in Indian Startups: Nithin Kamath

In a series of tweets, Kamath discussed his views on the ongoing corporate governance issues among Indian startups.

Zerodha Has No Goals, Says CEO Nithin Kamath

He added that the outcomes in business are mostly driven by luck and being at the right place at the right time