Prime Venture Partners Closes USD 100 Mn Fifth Fund to Back Early-Stage Startups
The fund will focus on 16-18 startups, with initial investments ranging between USD 2.5 million and USD 3 million, while also reserving capital for additional funding rounds in its high-growth portfolio companies.
Investing in India's Future with a 10X Vision: Amit Somani
The Bengaluru-based firm has made over 45 investments in a variety of industries, including fintech, SaaS, edtech, health care, and logistics. MyGate, Niyo, Sunstone Eduversity, Wheelseye, Quizizz, and Poshn are among some of its portfolio companies.
These Founders are Developing Full Stack Digital Banking Solutions
Vinay Bagri and Virender Bisht, co-founders of Niyo Solutions, are using digital technology and insights to improve customer experience of banking customers across product lines
Digital Banking Start-Up Partners With NPCI, Plans To Serve 5 Mln Blue Collar Workers By 2022
Niyo Bharat currently has over 6,000 corporations on its network and over 15 lakh customers.