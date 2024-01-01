Norwest Venture Partners
News and Trends
5 Venture Capitalists Who Recently Closed Their Funds
Here are the India-focused VCs that announced the closing of their funds.
News and Trends
Norwest Venture Partners Announces its 17th Fund Close at USD 3 Bn
The new fund aims to support multi-stage investments across the enterprise, consumer, and healthcare sectors.
News and Trends
Engrail Therapeutics Secures USD 157 Mn in Series B from F-Prime Capital and Others
With the raised funding, the neuroscience firm aims to propel the advancement of the company's pipeline through multiple stages of clinical development.
News and Trends
MSME Lender Finova Capital Raises $65 Mn Led By Norwest Venture Partners And Maj Invest
Finova plans to utilise the funds to further grow its loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further its vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale