NPCI
Fee Of Up To 1.1% On Merchant Transactions Above INR 2000: NPCI
As per the circular issued on March 24, the changes will come into effect from April 1, 2023
Several Countries Express Intent To Adopt UPI, Says NPCI MD
Dilip Asbe said UPI can reach the milestone of a 'billion transactions a day' in the next two-three years from a peak of around 280 million transactions at present
RBI Introduces Single-Block-And-Multiple-Debit Functionality In UPI
Also, RBI has plans to expand the scope of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to include all categories of payments and collections, both recurring and non-recurring in nature
NPCI Directs Payment Apps Not To Charge Platform Fee On BBPS
The reports said that government is likely to treat the unified payments interface (UPI) as public good in which customers do not required paying
UPI Transactions Record 6 Billion Mark In July
PM Modi said this accomplishment indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner
Credit Cards Likely To Be Linked With UPI In Two Months
This comes in line after the announcement of RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, on the allowing of linking the credit cards to UPI to facilitate payments
Paytm Payments Bank Has Lowest UPI Payments Decline Rate, Says NPCI
Paytm Payments Bank has the lowest technical decline rate of 0.02% among remitter banks and 0.04% among beneficiary banks, as opposed to about 1% rate of all other major banks
WhatsApp Pay To Start UPI-based Payments in India and What it Means For Other Payments Players
NPCI has allowed the messaging app to roll out the facility with only 20 million users initially
UPI Maintains its Growth, Achieves New High with 1.32 Billion Transactions
The number of transactions in February grew by 1.4 per cent from 1.30 billion transactions in January
Digital Banking Start-Up Partners With NPCI, Plans To Serve 5 Mln Blue Collar Workers By 2022
Niyo Bharat currently has over 6,000 corporations on its network and over 15 lakh customers.
WhatsApp Returns Disappointed After RBI Bars Launch Of Payments In India
RBI has told Supreme court that WhatsApp is not compliant with data localisation norms and has directed NPCI to stop full-scale launch of WhatsApp Pay in India