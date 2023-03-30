Fee Of Up To 1.1% On Merchant Transactions Above INR 2000: NPCI

As per the circular issued on March 24, the changes will come into effect from April 1, 2023

By Teena Jose

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) in a recently released circular has recommended a 1.1% interchange fee on certain merchant UPI transactions above INR 2000, made using prepaid payment instruments (PPI) like online wallets. As per the circular issued on March 24, the changes will come into effect from April 1, 2023 and the above pricing will be reviewed on or before September 30, 2023.

The fee will be charged depending on the service provided. For example, 0.5% will be charged on fuel-related payments, 0.7% for telecom, utilities/post-office, education and agriculture transactions and 1% for court costs, tax payments and insurance sales.

Later, the NPCI clarified that the interchange fee of 1.1% will have no impact on the end-customer and UPI transactions will remain free for them. It is also added that Peer-2-Peer (P2P) and Peer-2-Merchant (P2PM) transactions between a bank account and a PPI will not require an interchange fee.

""Interchange charges are only applicable for the prepaid payment instruments (PPI) merchant transactions and there is no charge to customers," NPCI, payment gateway, clarified in a statement.

In simple words, the charge will kick in when a customer having a wallet of one particular company makes a payment to a merchant, who has a wallet of another company.

Responding to this development, Paytm has tweeted that, "Regarding NPCI circular on interchange fees and wallet interoperability, no customer will pay any charges on making payments from UPI either from bank account or PPI/Paytm wallet."
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

