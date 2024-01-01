omnichannel retailing

Technology

Omnichannel Customer Experience: Why It Matters More Today Than Ever

Its effectiveness has been proven across industries, and its uses have expanded into many areas, from marketing to customer service

By Somdutta Singh
Marketing

Omnichannel or Multichannel: What's the Future of Retail in India?

Rapid digitization, mobile revolution, and e-commerce in India have come together to change the face of retail

Entrepreneurs

This Company is Bringing Men's Favorites Moleskine, Zippo and El Casco to India

Men, are you wondering where to get Moleskine, Zippo and El Casco? Check out this venture

Growth Strategies

"We Can Breakeven Whenever We Want"

This India fashion retail startup is dauntless of any competition; says products greatly unique.

News and Trends

#5 Things E-commerce Companies can Learn From Amazon's 'Click n Brick' Model

Relaxation in FDI norms in e-commerce space is seemingly helping e-commerce giants in making the physical presence in country.