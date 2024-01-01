Parliament

Centre To Mint INR 75 Coin For New Parliament Building Inauguration

Though commemorative coins are considered legal tender, they are not released for general circulation

By Teena Jose
Government Withdraws The Personal Data Protection Bill

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government will present a new Bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework

Over 50 Per Cent Of Startups Are From Non-Metro Cities, Says Government

The Union minister, Som Parkash, said over 20,000 per cent of growth in the number of startups happened within the last six years

E-Commerce Marketplace Are Only Allowed To Sell Third-Party Products On Their Platforms

The parliamentary standing committee advised that there needs to be a clear definition of the two models, inventory-led and marketplace

Tech Giants To Meet Parliamentary Panel Over Competition Issues

Jayant Sinha, BJP leader and former Union minister chaired the parliamentary standing committee on finance, has been analyzing various aspects of competition in the marketplace, mostly within the technology platforms

While Farm Bills Face Backlash In Parliament, Agritech Startups Hail the Move

The two bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House during high drama and uproar on September 20

What is Aadhaar Bill? Here's How Startups Could Benefit

Ravi Shankar Prasad moves Aadhaar Bill to amend the Act in Lok Sabha

Meet Om Birla, India's Ruling Party BJP's Face for the Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP bets on two-term MP Om Birla for the Speaker's post in the 17th Lok Sabha

Budget 2019: What MSMEs Expect From Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Term as the Finance Minister

As Nirmala Sitharaman sets the stage for presenting her maiden budget in the Parliament on July 5, here's what the MSME sector demands