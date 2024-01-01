Parliament
Centre To Mint INR 75 Coin For New Parliament Building Inauguration
Though commemorative coins are considered legal tender, they are not released for general circulation
Government Withdraws The Personal Data Protection Bill
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government will present a new Bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework
Over 50 Per Cent Of Startups Are From Non-Metro Cities, Says Government
The Union minister, Som Parkash, said over 20,000 per cent of growth in the number of startups happened within the last six years
E-Commerce Marketplace Are Only Allowed To Sell Third-Party Products On Their Platforms
The parliamentary standing committee advised that there needs to be a clear definition of the two models, inventory-led and marketplace
Tech Giants To Meet Parliamentary Panel Over Competition Issues
Jayant Sinha, BJP leader and former Union minister chaired the parliamentary standing committee on finance, has been analyzing various aspects of competition in the marketplace, mostly within the technology platforms
While Farm Bills Face Backlash In Parliament, Agritech Startups Hail the Move
The two bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House during high drama and uproar on September 20
What is Aadhaar Bill? Here's How Startups Could Benefit
Ravi Shankar Prasad moves Aadhaar Bill to amend the Act in Lok Sabha
Meet Om Birla, India's Ruling Party BJP's Face for the Lok Sabha Speaker
BJP bets on two-term MP Om Birla for the Speaker's post in the 17th Lok Sabha
Budget 2019: What MSMEs Expect From Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Term as the Finance Minister
As Nirmala Sitharaman sets the stage for presenting her maiden budget in the Parliament on July 5, here's what the MSME sector demands