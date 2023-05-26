Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The ministry of finance, via a gazette notification under section 24 of the Coinage Act 2011, informed that, the government will issue a commemorative coin with the denomination of INR 75 to mark the opening of the new Parliament Building.

"The coin of Seventy-Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building," said the gazette notification.

Though commemorative coins are considered legal tender, they are not released for general circulation. One can source them from the specified agencies.

Reportedly, the face of the coin will bear the lion capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word 'Bharat' in Devnagri script and on the right periphery with the word 'India' in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol '₹' and denominational value '75' in the international numerals below the lion capitol. On the reverse face, the coin shall bear the image of Parliament complex.

The other side of the coin will bear the inscription Parliament Complex and the image of the new Parliament building. The words 'Sansad Sankul' will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and 'parliament complex' in English on the lower periphery of the coin. The year '2023' will be inscribed in international numerals below the image of the Parliament Complex. The design of the coin will be in line with the guidelines specified in the First Schedule of the Constitution.