Centre To Mint INR 75 Coin For New Parliament Building Inauguration Though commemorative coins are considered legal tender, they are not released for general circulation

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

The ministry of finance, via a gazette notification under section 24 of the Coinage Act 2011, informed that, the government will issue a commemorative coin with the denomination of INR 75 to mark the opening of the new Parliament Building.

"The coin of Seventy-Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building," said the gazette notification.

Though commemorative coins are considered legal tender, they are not released for general circulation. One can source them from the specified agencies.

Reportedly, the face of the coin will bear the lion capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word 'Bharat' in Devnagri script and on the right periphery with the word 'India' in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol '' and denominational value '75' in the international numerals below the lion capitol. On the reverse face, the coin shall bear the image of Parliament complex.

The other side of the coin will bear the inscription Parliament Complex and the image of the new Parliament building. The words 'Sansad Sankul' will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and 'parliament complex' in English on the lower periphery of the coin. The year '2023' will be inscribed in international numerals below the image of the Parliament Complex. The design of the coin will be in line with the guidelines specified in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government Parliament

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Tim Cook's 4 Tips To Success

Tim Cook's career has provided aspiring leaders with a number of lessons on achieving and maintaining success. Here are four of his lessons that will help you be successful just like him.

By Kavya Pillai
Side Hustle

One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year

Shawn Rubel, CEO of international creative marketplace Vecteezy, wanted to solve a common problem for designers.

By Amanda Breen
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
Growth Strategies

8 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Achieve Massive Growth During a Downturn

For entrepreneurs who are willing to take advantage of opportunities, recessions can really be a time of growth. Here are 8 strategies for profiting from a downturn.

By Sujata Sangwan
News and Trends

Overcoming Greenwashing in Today's Supply Chains: Addressing Three Major Challenges

Greenwashing can undermine a company's supply chain credibility by creating false impressions of environmental responsibility and concealing unsustainable practices

By Sadagopan S
News and Trends

IPO Bound Gaming Platform Yudiz Solutions Receives NSE Approval

Yudiz Solutions, which is already known to develop apps, is now said to be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform

By Teena Jose