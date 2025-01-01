Payment aggregator license
RBI Grants Payment Aggregator Approval to Mswipe Technologies
With this approval, the Mumbai-based digital payments firm can now operate as a fully regulated payment aggregator and expand its services to include inward and outward cross border transactions.
Cashfree Payments Secures RBI License for Cross-Border Payments
The company's International Payment Gateway allows merchants to accept payments from 180 countries in 30 currencies through various methods, including cards, PayPal, ACH, and local payment systems.
RBI Asks Paytm To Reapply For Payment Aggregator Licence
It is said that the company will not onboard new online merchants till the time approvals remain pending
Fintech Startup 1Pay Gets RBI Payment Aggregator License
The company offers Vendor payout system, B2B invoice collection system, e-governance, customized bill payment and BBPS