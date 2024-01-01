payment bank

Finance

Here's Why This Payments Bank is Focusing on Phyigital Model

Urban banks in India generally cater to the middle income and above category, whereas very few banks are focusing on rural India and lower middle class

By Vanita D'souza
Finance

Impact of Demonetization on Payment Industry

Along with the inconvenience, demonetization has reiterated a certain disbelief and disregard in the entire concept of cash.

News and Trends

The Path To Cashless Nirvana

Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares How this fintech startup disrupted the status quo Tell us about the payment bank.

Technology

This Indian Company Shows How to Find Opportunity in Difficult Times for an Economy

The launch of Airtel's payment bank comes at an opportune time for India when the Modi-led government announced demonetization.

Growth Strategies

India's Largest Mobile Payment Platform Is Beefing Up Its Team

In less than a month, Paytm has roped in four top executives

