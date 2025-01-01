Persistent systems
Mid-Tier IT Companies Perform Better than Larger Peers, Increase Hiring
The ability of smaller firms to focus on niche industries and developing significant capabilities within these sectors allow them to have a deeper relationship with clients with more "client stickiness"
Companies Step Up Reskilling in the Era of AI
AI is not just reshaping industries; it's redefining the future of work. So, it's critical for companies to reskill and upskill their talent to remain relevant and co-exist with AI
Data Breach Drama: When Trust Turns Costly in a Digital Age
Amid surging data breaches, Indian businesses are prone to financial and reputational fallout. Can cyber insurance emerge as a safeguard?
Persistent Strengthens Data Privacy with INR 14.4 Crore Acquisition of Arrka
The acquisition enhances Persistent's AI-led, platform-driven services and strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance, and cybersecurity, among others.