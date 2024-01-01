Power Market
The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing
Naveen Jindal, who grew JSPL from a small company to a conglomerate, advises against getting overambitious with loans
Will Indian Government be Able to Meet its Renewable Energy Targets by 2022?
The Indian government has accorded a slew of incentives to propel the growth of the solar segment.
Smarting Up The Power Grid
The 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices will soon be able to communicate with the smart grid on deciding the most optimal time to use energy.
Now Trade Power With Just A Tap
Mittal Group launches a one-of-its-kind Power Trading app