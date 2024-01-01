PUBG

PUBG To Re-enter India As Battlegrounds Mobile India

The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices

By Debarghya Sil
PUBG Mobile Announces India Re-entry Plan

KRAFTON Inc also has announced that it will invest $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries

Walking On Eggshells, PUBG Mobile's Parent Company Is Taking Scrupulous Steps To Return To India

India with 175 million downloads was the biggest market for PUBG mobile before it was banned

You Use These Apps Everyday, But Do You Know Their Parent Companies?

Everyday we use dozens of apps and trust it with our personal information. However, in most cases we do not the parent company

Is PUBG Laying the Groundwork To Return To India?

PUBG's parent firm Krafton collaborates with Microsoft's Azure to strengthen privacy and security of its game

Life after COVID-19 & PUBG Ban for Students or Professionals in India

With educational institutions being shut, students learning from home and professionals taking the WFH (work from home) route, emotional adaptability quotients are certainly posing a problem

Dear Indian App Developers, Patriotism Is Fine But Don't Be Complacent

The ban on Chinese apps is temporary and out there, Western companies are encircling the Indian market, just like sharks do before attacking

The Future Of Digital Gaming Is On Mobile Devices: Salone Sehgal

The general partner of Lumikai believes the mobile gaming category is finding the brightest spot even as other businesses face the heat owing to the coronavirus outbreak

Fantasy Gaming: The Comeback

The gaming industry provides an activity to keep users entertained and explore their creative mind through the use of technology

PUBG Mobile To Return In India? South Korea's PUBG Corp Withdraws Tencent's Publishing Rights For India

PUBG Corp is reportedly working closely with the Indian government to reverse the ban while abiding with the Indian laws and regulations.

WinZO Gets $18 Million In Series B Round

Singapore-based Makers Fund and New York's Courtside Ventures led the investment round

India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps

The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order

PUBG's India Connection & Amazon Pay India Acquires Tapzo: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.