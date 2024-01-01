PUBG
PUBG To Re-enter India As Battlegrounds Mobile India
The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices
PUBG Mobile Announces India Re-entry Plan
KRAFTON Inc also has announced that it will invest $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries
Walking On Eggshells, PUBG Mobile's Parent Company Is Taking Scrupulous Steps To Return To India
India with 175 million downloads was the biggest market for PUBG mobile before it was banned
Is PUBG Laying the Groundwork To Return To India?
PUBG's parent firm Krafton collaborates with Microsoft's Azure to strengthen privacy and security of its game
PUBG Mobile To Return In India? South Korea's PUBG Corp Withdraws Tencent's Publishing Rights For India
PUBG Corp is reportedly working closely with the Indian government to reverse the ban while abiding with the Indian laws and regulations.
India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps
The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order
