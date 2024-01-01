Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata Backs Companionship Startup For Senior Citizens Goodfellows
The startup plans to expand the project within Mumbai ad to Pune, Chennai and Bangalore and, will also offer travel companionship to senior citizens who hesitate to take trips because of the insecure feeling or lack of company
Solving B2B Needs Through Supply Chain Solutions
Moglix is an online platform that offers solutions to more than 500,000 SMEs and 3,000 manufacturing plants across India, Singapore, the UK and the UAE
Tata Digital To Acquire Online Telemedicine Platform 1MG
The deal comes a few days after Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in one of the leading e-grocery delivery platforms BigBasket
Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report
Mukesh Bansal's Curefit has been gasping for air since the beginning of the pandemic last year, with most of its gyms forced to shut
Switching to Electric Vehicle Is Difficult Without Omnipresent Charging Infrastructure, Says Ratan Tata
The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has asked governments across the world and auto industry to take a measured view on the propulsion system for cars of the future
#Throwback Thursday: Here's What Indian Business Stalwarts Are Telling us About their Past
Business luminaries such as Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and others are using social media to connect with millions of people who look up to them for inspiration
Outsmarting Microweather in 40 Countries, This Boston-based Weather Tech Startup is Encashing on The India Opportunity
Ratan Tata is among the early investors in Climacell, which was started by three Israelis
Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse
One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment
This Startup is All Set to Disrupt Agri Sector with Hemp
The Indian hemp industry is at a very nascent stage with not more than 3-4 players leading the game
With Recent Funding, This Health-care Startup is One Step Closer to Going Global
Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. is also focused on building the first global woundcare brand from India with the help of recent funding
Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads
How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently
A recent quote by Ratan Tata claiming that Indian startups have less chutzpah as compared to their foreign counterparts are the Words that can Change a Nation
#4 Tips from Ratan Tata That will Lift All Entrepreneurs' Spirits
"Certainly, the world is full of great ideas, but success only comes through action"
How this #1 Global Conglomerate Is Engulfing Indian Market
Indian e-commerce industry is brimming with confidence over its new- found popularity and this group's decision to enter the sector will surely reap benefits for Paytm
Why Tech Companies Are Pumping Money Into Artificial Intelligence
They are looking forward to new opportunities in AI to transform their daily operations