Ratan Tata Backs Companionship Startup For Senior Citizens Goodfellows

The startup plans to expand the project within Mumbai ad to Pune, Chennai and Bangalore and, will also offer travel companionship to senior citizens who hesitate to take trips because of the insecure feeling or lack of company

By Teena Jose
Technology

Solving B2B Needs Through Supply Chain Solutions

Moglix is an online platform that offers solutions to more than 500,000 SMEs and 3,000 manufacturing plants across India, Singapore, the UK and the UAE

News and Trends

Tata Digital To Acquire Online Telemedicine Platform 1MG

The deal comes a few days after Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in one of the leading e-grocery delivery platforms BigBasket

News and Trends

Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report

Mukesh Bansal's Curefit has been gasping for air since the beginning of the pandemic last year, with most of its gyms forced to shut

News and Trends

Switching to Electric Vehicle Is Difficult Without Omnipresent Charging Infrastructure, Says Ratan Tata

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has asked governments across the world and auto industry to take a measured view on the propulsion system for cars of the future

News and Trends

#Throwback Thursday: Here's What Indian Business Stalwarts Are Telling us About their Past

Business luminaries such as Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and others are using social media to connect with millions of people who look up to them for inspiration

Technology

Outsmarting Microweather in 40 Countries, This Boston-based Weather Tech Startup is Encashing on The India Opportunity

Ratan Tata is among the early investors in Climacell, which was started by three Israelis

News and Trends

Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse

One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment

Entrepreneurs

This Startup is All Set to Disrupt Agri Sector with Hemp

The Indian hemp industry is at a very nascent stage with not more than 3-4 players leading the game

Entrepreneurs

With Recent Funding, This Health-care Startup is One Step Closer to Going Global

Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. is also focused on building the first global woundcare brand from India with the help of recent funding

Technology

Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads

News and Trends

How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently

A recent quote by Ratan Tata claiming that Indian startups have less chutzpah as compared to their foreign counterparts are the Words that can Change a Nation

Lifestyle

#4 Tips from Ratan Tata That will Lift All Entrepreneurs' Spirits

"Certainly, the world is full of great ideas, but success only comes through action"

News and Trends

How this #1 Global Conglomerate Is Engulfing Indian Market

Indian e-commerce industry is brimming with confidence over its new- found popularity and this group's decision to enter the sector will surely reap benefits for Paytm

Technology

Why Tech Companies Are Pumping Money Into Artificial Intelligence

They are looking forward to new opportunities in AI to transform their daily operations